Virgina c. "Ginny" Clingman

February 16, 1926-April 1, 2018
BETTENDORF — Funeral services for Virginia C. “Ginny” Clingman, 92, of Bettendorf, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 5, 2018, at St. John's United Methodist Church, 14th and Brady streets, Davenport. Burial will take place in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home. Mrs. Clingman died Sunday, April 1, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Virginia Copeland was born on February 16, 1926, in Decatur, Illinois, a daughter of James and Faye (Pink) Copeland. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Kermit M. Clingman, on October 2, 1948. He preceded her in death on January 29, 2012, after 63 years of marriage.
Ginny worked for 19 years in the Davenport Community School District, working in the A Department at District Headquarters and retiring from Sudlow Junior High School in 1985.
Ginny was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church and, along with her husband, were founding members of the 49ers, their Adult Sunday School class. She was also a member of P.E.O.- Chapter FJ.
Ginny was a season ticketholder for the Quad-City Music Guild and Circa 21. She also volunteered for over 35 years with the Genesis Auxiliary at both hospitals.
Memorials may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church.
Ginny is survived by her children and their spouses, Mark and Emily Clingman, Bettendorf, and Joanne and Paul Swesey, Panora, Iowa; grandchildren, Anthony and Jacquelyn McKittrick; a brother, Jim (Marilyn) Copeland a sister-in-law, Doreen (Bill) Beenck, Centennial, Colorado; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Nancy (Rodney) Joy, Janet (Everette) Squire, Connie (Bud) Lynn.
