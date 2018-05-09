July 29, 1922-April 8, 2018
BETTENDORF — Memorial services celebrating the life of Virginia E. Chandler, 95, of Bettendorf, will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 11, 2018, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.
Mrs. Chandler passed away Sunday, April 8, 2018, at The Fountains, Bettendorf.
Virginia E. Riley was born July 29, 1922, in Colfax, Iowa, the eldest daughter of Frank and Pauline (Krohn) Riley. She was united in marriage to Dean Chandler on June 16, 1944. They celebrated over 73 years of marriage prior to his passing on June 21, 2017.
Virginia was a homemaker and also worked for many years in the school food service in both Carlisle and Davenport. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed quilting and needlepoint. She loved the outdoors and took great pleasure bird watching.
Survivors include daughter, Susan (Ken) Carpenter, Moline; sons, Michael (Ellen) Chandler, Garrison, New York, and David (Susan Gosney) Chandler, Dundas, Ontario, Canada; grandchildren, Krista, Paul, Daniel, Jon, Alexander and William; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Marilyn Jennings and Josephine Riley.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to their Fountains family for the wonderful care given to Virginia, and her husband, Dean, over the years.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Virginia's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.