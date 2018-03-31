August 8, 1924-March 29, 2018
DeWITT, Iowa — Virginia F. Vickers, 93, of DeWitt, Iowa, went home to be with her Savior late Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Westwing Place, DeWitt.
Mrs. Vickers, the former Virginia Frieda Dietz, was born August 8, 1924, to Ferd and Ida (Voehl) Dietz in Walcott, Iowa. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1942, and went on to receive nurses' training from St. Luke's Hospital in Davenport. She worked as a registered nurse for 37 years at St. Luke's and DeWitt Community Hospital. She married Robert Everett Vickers in 1945. The couple moved to DeWitt in 1954, where they farmed until Robert's death in 1981.
Virginia was a member DeWitt Evangelical Free Church. She enjoyed quilting and sewing clubs. She was an active part of her grandchildren's lives, taking them everywhere. Before there was Uber, there was grandma. Virginia loved the Lord and was a prayer-warrior for her family and friends.
Surviving are her children, Kristine (John) Molburg, Woodhull, Illinois, Matthew (Connie) Vickers, DeWitt, Daniel (Tammy) Vickers, Wichita, Kansas, and Ian (Joanna) Vickers, Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren, Aaron (Nicky) Molburg, Jason (Amy) Molburg, Seth Molburg, Andrew (Krista) Vickers, Nick (Molly) Vickers, Philip Vickers, and Rachel Vickers, James (Mitzy) Vickers, Joshua (Linda) Vickers, Zach (Sara) Vickers, Anna Vickers, and Ben Vickers; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Loraine (Bob) Carmony.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at DeWitt Evangelical Free Church. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the church. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.
