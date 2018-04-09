November 11, 1920-December 09, 201
SPRING, Texas -- Virginia M. Barty, 97, formerly of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2017, at her home in Spring, Texas, surrounded by her family.
Celebration of Life service and interment will be at Trinity Episcopal Church on April 14, 2018, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Martha Lang will officiate.
Virginia M. Milligan was born on November 11, 1920, in Ogden, Utah, the first daughter of William K and Violet (Rouse) Milligan. She served in the U.S. Navy WAVES during World War II, as a radio operator. She married James A Barty on January 12, 1951. in Evanston, W.V. She was a full time wife, mother, and homemaker. She enjoyed her church, reading, her family, and especially her grandchildren. Virginia will always be remembered and loved for her kindness, generosity and wit.
Virginia is survived by her children: Lawrence (Joyce) Barty of Santa Fe, N.M.; Elizabeth (Kent) Allen of Spring, Texas, and Lauri (Bob) Gann of Muscatine, two granddaughters, Darath (Greg) Fisher of Pella, Iowa, and Stacey Allen of Spring; Texas; 5 step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; 8 step great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, four sisters and her parents.