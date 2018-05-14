Vivian Brown

September 19, 1941 - May 11, 2018
DAVENPORT- Vivian Nadine Brown, 76, a resident of Davenport, Iowa, died on Friday, May 11, 2018, at St. Mary's Healthcare in Davenport
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.
She was born in New Boston, Missouri, on September 19, 1941, the daughter of Benjamin and Viola (Maxwell) Lambert. Vivian was a 1960 graduate of Monroe High School in Monroe, Iowa, where she was Valedictorian of her class and a member of the National Honor Society.
Vivian was employed as a program analyst at the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring after many years of faithful service. She was a former member of the American Business Women's Association and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Donna (Jerry) Rath of LeClaire, Iowa, Sherry (Larry) Hill of Fenton, Illinois, and Lisa (Chris) Hammond of Beaverton, Oregon; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her sister, Violet Langford of Johnston, Iowa; and her brothers, Mervin Gene (Jean) Lambert of Davenport, and Herman Wayne (Lupe Egel) Lambert of Woodhull, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, William Benjamin Todd Estabrook; her great-granddaughter, Alexandria May Sue Hill-Bennett; and her sister, Virginia Elaine Lambert.
