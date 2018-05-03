December 23, 1931 — May 1, 2018
KEWANEE — Wanda Lee Wallace, 86, of rural Kewanee, died at 10:43 a.m., Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, peacefully surrounded by love.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, May 6, at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee. Deacon Terese TouVelle will officiate. Visitation will be noon until the time of the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in rural Kewanee. Memorials may be directed to the Henry County Senior Citizens Center or to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
She was born Dec. 23, 1931, in Kewanee, the daughter of Orville and Ruth “Grace” (Cook) Stevenson. She married Eugene “Gene” Wallace on June 20, 1954, in Kewanee. Survivors include her husband of rural Kewanee, a son, Randy (Gayle) Wallace, of LeClaire, a brother, Dale “Butch” (Bev) Williams, of Kewanee, half-sister, Clarine Stevenson, of Kewanee, three grandchildren, Michael (Amanda) Wallace, Mark (Melissa) Wallace and Blake Wallace, and four great-grandchildren, Braden, Jameson, Aaron and Sloane. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Gary Wallace, a brother, William O. Stevenson Jr., and a half-sister, Yvonne Barton.
Wanda attended Kewanee High School and had worked as a clerk for Kewanee Headware and had worked for Antique Trader Publications, but she primarily helped operate the family farm. She was of the Christian faith and especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and following their activities.