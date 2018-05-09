Wanda Petersen

January 5, 1930-May 7, 2018
WHEATLAND, Iowa — Wanda McNeil Petersen joined her Lord and Savior on May 7, 2018.
Wanda was born January 5, 1930, to Floyd and Marie Wilcke McNeil. She was a graduate of Calamus High School and Jane Lamb School of Nursing. She married Duane “Pete” Petersen in 1950 and he passed away in 1986. Wanda and Pete enjoyed boating, camping, and singing to music they played on their player piano.
Wanda dedicated more than 40 years working as a registered nurse. Nursing was her living, and her lifestyle. Wanda's love of people remained foremost throughout her life. Wanda's hobbies of flower gardening (favorites being spring Coral Bells and Bleeding Hearts) and antique picking remained life-long interests. Many beautiful memories of gatherings were made at her home.
Wanda's wish of residing in her home for over 60 years was fulfilled. The family is grateful to her special friends and neighbors who provided ongoing friendship and support during her elder years.
Wanda's life was a blessing, her memory our treasure, she was loved beyond words, and will be missed beyond measure. Survivors include her three children, Mitch (JoAnne), Brad (Mary Jo) and Tina (Chuck) Solheim; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roger and Dennis McNeil; and sister, Vivian Bitner. Wanda was predeceased by her parents; husband; infant daughter (Cynthia); son and daughter-in-law, (Brian and Debra); brother (Lawrence); and sister (Maxine).
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 12, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Wheatland with Pastor Tessa Cavey officiating. Burial will be at a later date in St. Paul's Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.chapmanfh.com. Memorials may be dedicated to the Carroll Assistance Center or St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Wheatland.
Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.