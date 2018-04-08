February 22, 1931-April 1, 2018
DAVENPORT — Ward Shawver, 87, of Davenport, passed away surrounded by his family on Easter morning, April 1, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House after a lengthy illness.
Celebration of Life services for Ward will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 30, at First Presbyterian Church, Davenport, with burial to follow at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Ridgecrest Village in Koning Chapel on Sunday, April 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Ridgecrest Memorial Fund or First Presbyterian Church. Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline, is assisting the family with arrangements.
John Ward Shawver was born February 22, 1931, in Des Moines, the son of G. Donald and Edna (Baer) Shawver. He graduated from Davenport High School where he was president of his Class of 1949 and an outstanding athlete, most notably in football and baseball. He was named to the Iowa All -State football team in his senior year. His athletic career continued at DePauw University from which he graduated with a degree in economics in 1953.
He married his college classmate, Sue Saunders of Oak Park, Illinois, on July 25, 1953, before his service in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean conflict.
Upon his return to Davenport, Ward and his brother, Francis, established Shawver Company, a power lawn equipment business on Brady Street in Davenport, a business they dedicated themselves to for 30 years. Ward was an elder and lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church and a long time member of Kiwanis and The Outing Club. After retirement, Ward and his brothers continued to develop business interests in Iowa. He and his wife enjoyed travel and delighted in attending the activities of their grandchildren.
Ward's family is grateful for the care and support given to him by the staff at Ridgecrest Retirement Village and Genesis Hospice.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sue; three children, Janet Shawver-Parker of Bettendorf, Dave (Diane) Shawver of West Branch, Iowa, and Scott (Joan Baguley) Shawver of Davenport; grandchildren, Andrew (Leanne) Parker, Rebecca Parker, Amelia Shawver, and Matthew Shawver; a step-granddaughter, Becky (Steve) Gwyn; three great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Nelda Shawver, Lynda Shawver and BJ Bjorkland; and many cherished nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Donald, Francis and Bruce; and a step-granddaughter, Lisa (Steve) Kuhn.
Ward will be remembered for his sense of humor, friendliness, strong spirit, and compassion for his family and friends.
