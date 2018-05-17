Warren Border

1921 - 2018
BETTENDORF — Warren E. Border, 96, of Bettendorf, passed away Tuesday, May 15, 2018, with his loving family by his side. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 18, at 11 a.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly, Davenport. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Burial will be at Fairmont Cemetery; military honors will be performed by American Legion Post 26. Memorials in Warren's name may be made to the Wounded Warriors Program.
Warren was born in 1921 to Samuel and Leila Border in Butler Township, Iowa. He served during World War II with the United States Army. When he returned, he married Betty James on November 7, 1948. She passed away in 2013. Warren worked with the Rural Electrification Program as an electrician before he became co-owner of K&K Hardware Store. He was very involved in the community with St. John's United Methodist Church, the Bettendorf Lions, Davenport Moose Club, The Elks, The American Legion Post 26, Plus 60 and the AARP. When he wasn't busy in the community, Warren loved to spend his time fishing, so much so that the hobby got passed down to his children and grandchildren. Warren and Betty loved to travel across the United States and also a little internationally as well.
Those left to celebrate Warren's life are his children, Wendy (Terry) Skahill and James (Keiko) Border; four grandchildren, Andrew (Alyssa) Skahill, Christopher Border, Patrick (Victoria) Border and Scott Border; two great-grandchildren, Tate and Teagan Skahill; his brother, Carl Border; and sisters-in-law, Martha Jane Border and Martha Louise Border. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Betty; his parents; two sisters; and four brothers.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the staff at The Fountains Memory Care and Hospice Compassus for their love and support during this difficult time.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the Border family by visiting this obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.