April 19, 1944-May 21, 2018
WILTON, Iowa — Warren Lee Vitek, 74, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Monday, May 21, 2018, at Premier Estates of Muscatine.
Warren was born in Chicago on April 19, 1944, to Elmer and Virginia (Freeland) Vitek. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Warren married Barbara L. Craven on April 20, 1965, in Chicago. He owned and operated Vitek & Son Painting and Decorating in Wilton Junction, retiring in 2012.
He was a member of the Wilton American Legion Post 584 and Wahkonsa Country Club. He enjoyed playing golf, playing poker and socializing with friends. Above all, he loved his grandchildren.
A celebration of Warren's life will be held on Saturday, June 2, starting at 4 p.m. at Wahkonsa Country Club.
Warren is survived by his wife, Barb; his son, Jeff (Jamie) Vitek of Durant; daughters, Dawn Caes of Wilton, Michelle (Kirk) Trede of Durant and Jennifer (Ryan) Streck of Wilton; six grandchildren, Amanda, Ashley, Alex (Chili), Jake, Trey and Karson; three great-grandchildren, Aiden, Hailey and Steven; brothers, John (Mary Ann) Freeland of Mount Pleasant and Elmer (Mary Kay) Vitek of Belvidere, Illinois; and sisters, Marilyn Stevens of Chicago and Charlene (Rick) Lorton of Huntley, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Mickey Stevens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Compassus in his memory.
