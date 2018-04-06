Wayne Carpenter

May 26, 1972 - April 7, 2018
DAVENPORT – A memorial gathering for Wayne E. Carpenter, 45, of Davenport, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary in Davenport. A private family burial will be held at a later time. Mr. Carpenter died at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on April 3, 2018.
Wayne Edward Carpenter was born on May 26, 1972 in Davenport, the son of Edward and Evelyn (Sells) Carpenter. He was a member of the West High School graduating class of 1990. Wayne worked as a commercial flat roofer for the Roofers Local 32 out of Rock Island prior to operating his own company, WC Contracting. Wayne loved camping, fishing and boating, and most especially was an over-the-top Green Bay Packers fan.
Surviving members of the family include his parents, Edward and Evelyn Carpenter both of Davenport; his sister, Jeannie (Terry) Stone of Davenport; his fiancé, Rebecca Mann of Davenport; a special niece and nephew, Sara and Tony Leatherman; two step-sisters; and 2 step-brothers.
He was preceded in death by all of his grandparents and a nephew, Todd Leatherman.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
