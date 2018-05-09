March 13, 1931-May 7, 2018
DAVENPORT —Wayne H. Erickson, 87, a resident of Davenport, passed away Monday, May 7, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services to celebrate his life will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 11, 2018, at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice.
Wayne was born on March 13, 1931, in Watertown, South Dakota, a son of Lewis Charles Erickson and Thelma (Moss) Erickson Lewis. He was united in marriage to Evelyn June Gott on September 5, 1953, in Davenport. She preceded him in death on September 8, 2001, after 48 years of marriage.
Wayne worked for Yellow Freight for many years, retiring in the early 1990s. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 371.
Wayne enjoyed working on motors and motor vehicles, always willing to take a look at a family member or friend's car. He also enjoyed being outdoors.
Survivors include his children, Candice (Kent) Kloppenburg, Judy Tovrea, Wayne Erickson, David Erickson, all of Davenport; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and friend more like a son, Mike Beverlyn, Davenport.
In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jamie “J-Bird” Erickson; his parents; his step-father, Curly Lewis; three sisters; and two brothers. Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Wayne's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .