Wendel Peiffer

February 20, 1927-June 1, 2018
DAVENPORT - Funeral services and Mass of Christian burial for Wendel E. Peiffer, Sr., 91, of Davenport, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 417 Main Street, Davenport. Visitation is Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. There will be a family lead rosary at 6:30 p.m. There will be additional visitation Tuesday at church prior to mass from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial is in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal with military graveside services.
Mr. Peiffer died Friday, June 1, 2018, at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Wendel Everett Peiffer was born on February 20, 1927, in Buffalo, Iowa, a son of Wendel and Adelia (Streicher) Peiffer. He married Janice Laura Dunsworth on October 9, 1948, in Iowa City. She preceded him in death on March 19, 2007. Wendel was a 1945 graduate of St. Ambrose Academy. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during WWII. Wendel worked as a foreman at International Harvester Farmall Tractor Works until his retirement in 1983.
Wendel's world revolved around his family and faith. His love of travel lead to many memorable family trips across the United States and he was a founding member of two local camping organizations. Camping played a big role in raising seven children. Peiffer's Peak in Colorado became a second family home where many memories were created that will last for generations. Texas also became a winter respite for him and Jan. Any gathering was a good reason to get out a deck of cards and euchre was his game of choice. Euchre tournaments were the highlight of reunions and family gatherings. Although Wendel didn't see himself as an artist, his leaded glass was a gift cherished by family and friends. Wendel was an avid fan of the Hawkeyes and instilled that love in his children.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.
Survivors include his seven children and their spouses, Wendel 'Butch' (Maureen) Peiffer Jr., and Kim A. (Diane) Peiffer both Davenport; William J. Peiffer, (Marcia Templeman) Moline; Michele 'Shelly' (John) Brown, Des Moines; Kyle (Philip) Schramp, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Perry M. (Patty) Peiffer, Buford, Ga. and Julie Cremer, Bettendorf; 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, two sisters, a brother and a grandson Matthew Peiffer.
