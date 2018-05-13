Wendy Koeppel

October 12, 1953 - May 12, 2018
DEWITT - Wendy Lee Koeppel, 64, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Saturday morning, May 12, 2018, in her home.
She was born October 12, 1953, in Bethesda, Maryland, to the late Calvin and Priscilla (Seawright) Wheelock.
Wendy spent much of her life in California, graduating from high school in Sacramento in 1972 and attended college at Two Rivers College, also in Sacramento. She worked at Life Steps and Good Will in the Sacramento area. Wendy later moved to San Luis Obispo, California, where she married William Koeppel on November 15, 2003. The couple then moved to DeWitt, where they have resided since.
Wendy was a member of the Crossroads Independent Baptist Church, rural Davenport. She loved to send cards to others, writing, drawing, bird watching and her cat, Priscilla.
Surviving are her husband, Bill; children, Chris (Maureen) Koeppel of Mount Pleasant, Washington; Erin Wells of California, Jonathon (Amanda) Koeppel of Davenport, Luke McGraff of California and Andrew (April) Koeppel of Napa, Idaho; 15 grandchildren; siblings, Donald (Brenda) Wheelock of Idaho, Susan (Ronald) Gott and Ted Wheelock of California; nieces and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 14, 2018. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in the funeral home with Pastor David Wellman officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, DeWitt. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to Crossroads Academy and Genesis Hospice.
Pallbearers will be Larry Showens, JR Showens, TJ Showens, George Blake, Dakota Eis and Isaac Stacy.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.