DAVENPORT — In remembrance of Wilber and Alice Bequeaith, a memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. There will be visitation starting at 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Those wishing to show support or pay your final respects are invited to attend. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
