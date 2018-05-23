Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Wilber and Alice Bequeaith

DAVENPORT — In remembrance of Wilber and Alice Bequeaith, a memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. There will be visitation starting at 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Those wishing to show support or pay your final respects are invited to attend. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Wilber and Alice Bequeaith
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.