Willard Lucas

July 8, 1947-May 22, 2018
TOULON, Ill. — Willard (June) Junior Lucas died on May 22, 2018, at 70. Upon his wishes, there will be no services. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. June was born on July 8, 1947, in Breckenridge County, Kentucky, to Willard and Marguerite Lucas. June worked in the construction industry until he was overcome by his illness. He was an avid fisherman, a talented artist. He was passionate about his beloved pets. Those left in his memory include his wife, Dianna Minneart Lucas; sisters, Margaret, Wanda; brothers, Frank, Ralph, Rupert, Ken, Eugene. June was proceeded in death by his parents; beloved siblings, sister Rita, brother Ova.