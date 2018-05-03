May 1, 2018
CALAMUS, IA — William A. “Bill” Erbst, 71, of Calamus, Iowa, died Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at UnityPoint Health, Trinity Terrace in Bettendorf.
Visitation will be 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Christian Free Lutheran Church in Wheatland, Iowa. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the church. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Buffalo, Iowa, at a later date.
Please visit www.schultzfuneralhomes.com to view a full obituary, express condolences, and view a photo tribute.