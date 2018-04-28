June 25, 1929-April 26, 2018
COAL VALLEY - William “Bill” Mahalla, 88, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 2:30 p.m. Monday at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Coal Valley, with Fr. Duane Jack celebrating. Burial is in Coal Valley Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Memorials may be made to the church in lieu of flowers.
William Walter Mahalla was born June 25, 1929, in Plymouth, Pennsylvania, to John and Anna Veronica Herman Mahalla. He married Glenda Elizabeth Foster on July 25, 1959, in Moline. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Among other jobs, Bill had two major careers. He was employed by International Harvester East Moline Works for 25 years, and for Trimble Funeral Homes for 25 years. He was a member of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, was an award-winning bowler, loved playing Keno on the riverboats where he made many friends, and enjoyed crossword puzzles and horseshoes. He enjoyed his large family and especially watching sports with his grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his wife, Glenda; five children and spouses, Thomas and Patricia Mahalla of East Moline, Beth and Alvin Thums of Lynn Center, Ruth and Rick Rodriguez of Davenport, Lisa and Todd Slater of Coal Valley, and Mindy Mahalla Huhn and her husband Mark of Bettendorf; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his sister, Ruth Moon of San Antonio, Texas.
He was preceded in death by a brother, John Mahalla, and a brother-in-law, William Moon.
Bill's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.