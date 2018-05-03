June 9, 1942-May 1, 2018
DAVENPORT - Funeral services to celebrate the life of William G. “Bob” Tedford, 75, a resident of Davenport, will be noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 5, 2018, at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main St., Davenport. In keeping with the families' wish, cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Bob died Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at his home.
William George Tedford was born June 9, 1942, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Albert and Clara (Tweed) Tedford. He was united in marriage to Dorothy J. Fulton on January 15, 1966. She preceded him in death, January 12, 2007.
Bob had worked for the former IH Farmall and JI Case companies, retiring in 1994, following 30 years of service. Bob rode motorcycles his whole life and loved taking long rides, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and their children. Bob was an accomplished author and had published numerous books; some under his pen name, Penelope Wordsworth.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.
Survivors include his children; Robert Tedford, Duane Tedford, Charles Tedford, and Cheryl (Michael) Dhaenens, all of Davenport, and Mike (Susan) Tedford, Bettendorf; 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; his siblings; Patricia Foley, Davenport, Richard Tedford, Moline, and Jim (Kay) Tedford, Little York, Illinois; a brother-in-law, John Langwith, as well as numerous loving extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a sister, Deborah Langwith.
Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Bob's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.