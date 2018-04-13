June 9, 1956-April 9, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — William H. Pilcher, 61, of Rock Island, passed away on Monday April 9, 2018, at his home.
Per his wishes, his body was cremated. Private inurnment will be in Rock Island Memorial Park. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family.
Bill was born on June 9, 1956, in Moline, the son of Richard and Alice (Boyd) Pilcher. He married Linda Snow in 1976 in Geneseo, Illinois. He later married Cathy Hackett in 1990 in Colorado.
Mr. Pilcher had been the owner of the former Beavers Den, Wilton.
William had previously been the owner of Pilcher's Print Shop.
Survivors include children, James Pilcher, Rock Island, Nichole (Eric) Towery, Coal Valley; grandchildren, Ethan and Alexis; siblings, Pamela Pilcher-Spencer, Thomas (Lynn) Pilcher, Roxanne Lastoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents.