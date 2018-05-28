William Heidel

May 28, 1926 - May 26, 2018
BETTENDORF - William E. Heidel Jr, age 91, of Bettendorf, passed away on Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Arbor Springs of West Des Moines.
Services in celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly at Jersey Ridge, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 12 noon until the time of service. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Heidel was born on May 28, 1926, in Davenport, Iowa, to William and Helen (Horst) Heidel. He was a graduate of Bradley College in Peoria, Ill. He served in the South Pacific during World War II as an airplane mechanic. After the war, he worked at the Rock Island Arsenal as an engineer and later for J.I. Case in Bettendorf. He married Halina Pankowski on June 22, 1960, in Davenport, who preceded him in death in 2010
Survivors include his daughters, Dr. Linda H. (Dr. Timothy) Cripe of Columbus, Ohio, Sandra A. (Mark) Culpepper of Nashville, Tennessee, and Pamela A. (Grant) Dugdale of West Des Moines, Iowa; grandchildren, Kevin, Jeffrey and Natalie Cripe, Alexandra, William and Stephanie Lawrence, and Kelly and Sean Dugdale.
