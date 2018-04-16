William Henderson

November 29, 1867 - April 13, 2018
TIPTON, Iowa - William J. "B.J. the DJ" Henderson Jr., 50, passed away Friday, April 13, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty. Visitation will be held 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in the North Prairie Cemetery, West Liberty. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. A memorial fund has been established.
B.J. was born November 29, 1967, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of William and Francis (Pigsley) Henderson. He attended West Liberty High School. On one of the coldest days, December 16, 1989, he was united in marriage to Jennifer Gravert in Muscatine.
B.J. was a jack of all trades, being employed as a full time and volunteer firefighter, diesel mechanic, welder and as B.J. the D.J. He was active in Boy Scouts attaining the rank of Eagle Scout in 1982, enjoyed trapping, hunting and fishing with his father and cousins, stock car races and gatherings with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Jennifer Katherine Henderson, of Tipton, three children: Jacob Isaac (Jenna Nicole) Henderson of Muscatine, Veronica Dawn (Wyatt Scot) Blake of Wapello, and Vanessa Noel (Anthony Sergio Pestle) Henderson of Muscatine, two granddaughters: Izabel Rose and Chloe Kate. Father William James Henderson Sr. of West Liberty, sisters: Deborah Diane (James) Birdsong of Eldon, Missouri, and Angela Dee Henderson of Wilton. Father and Mother in law: John B. and Sharon L. Gravert of Tipton. Also surviving are many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his mother Francis Irene Henderson, and his long time companion Gus.