May 23, 2018
LEBANON, Mo. — William Joseph “Bill” Hodge, 86, Lebanon, Missouri, formerly of Bettendorf, passed away May 23, 2018, in his home.
Bill is survived by a daughter, Pamela Neece, and her husband, Scott, Lebanon; three sisters-in-law, Jewel Dutton, and her husband, Paul, Lebanon, Janice Soncarty, and her husband, William, and Mary Jane Wolf, all of Bettendorf.
In 1955, Bill and his wife, Betty, moved to Bettendorf, where Bill worked for Alcoa Aluminum Company for 34 years.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Holman-Howe Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial in Mount Rose Memorial Park.