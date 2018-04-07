July 12, 1948-April 2, 2018
BETTENDORF — William Lee Carter, 69, of Bettendorf, died Monday, April 2, 2018, at his home.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 9, 2018, at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Those wishing to attend the services should meet at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf by 1 p.m. Monday. Memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society.
Bill was born July 12, 1948, in Chardon, Ohio, the son of Donald K. and Joyce H. (Troxell) Carter. He served in the United States Navy from 1967 to 1971. Bill was united in marriage to Ellen D. Carter on August 20, 1971, in Lakeside, California. She preceded him in death on November 20, 2012.
Bill was employed as a machinist with CT Products.
Those left to honor his memory include his sons, Donald Carter of Bettendorf, David (Nichole) Carter of Moline and Daniel Carter of Bettendorf; his grandchildren, Brendan, Alyssa, Katherine, Tayler, Logan and Ellen; and his sisters, Judy Vild of Ohio and Donna Rickler of Florida.
In addition to his wife, Ellen, Bill was preceded in death by two brothers.
