February 12, 1952 -May 26, 2018
RANTOUL Ill. — William “Bill” Lester Lineburg Jr., of Rantoul, Illinois, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 26, 2018, at his home, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 66, after battling cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge. There will be a two-hour visitation at the funeral home prior to the service. An additional visitation will be held on Wednesday at Lux Memorial Chapel in Rantoul. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Mills Cancer Center of Champaign, Illinois or the American Cancer Society.
Bill was born February 12, 1952, in Clinton, but lived most of his life in the Long Grove and LeClaire area.
He graduated in 1971 from North Scott High in Eldridge.
Before graduation he enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard in which he proudly served for 27 years, retiring as an E-6.
In 1975, Bill met his wife, Vikki (Wisher) Lineburg, a 1975 graduate from North Scott High. They were married on July 4th, of our country's bi-centennial years, and had 41 wonderful years together.
Bill and Vikki have a daughter, Amy (Ben) Phillis of Altona, Illinois, and 2 grandsons, Deron William Allen and Jackson Lee Phillis.
Bill was an overhead, hot metal crane operator employed at Sivyer Steel in Bettendorf for over 30 years.
He was very proud to serve his community as a volunteer firefighter in LeClaire for 15 years. He served another five years on the fire department for Thomasboro, Illinois
For the last 11 years, Bill has been a proud team leader and mentor for many classes of troubled teens from ages 16 to 18, at Lincoln's Challenge Academy in Rantoul.
Bill's greatest joys in life were being close and laughing with family and friends, serving his country and community, music of many kinds and gardening in the yard.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Delores and William Lineburg Sr. of McCausland, and his parents Luella and Arno Lineburg of Long Grove.
