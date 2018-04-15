April 7, 2018
DONAHUE, Iowa -- William L. “Bill” Mohr, 58, of Chicago, and more recently of rural Donahue, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at home.
Per his request, there will be no services or visitation and cremation rites will be accorded.
He was a University of Iowa alum and served in the United States Army, specifically playing the trumpet in a band. He worked at Lyon & Healy Harps in Chicago and was recently a Conductor for Amtrak.
Bill did few things, and that, too, can be a good life lived.
Those left to honor his memory include his sister, Mary Beth, and his brother, Robert.
