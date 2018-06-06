January 7, 1958-May 31, 2018
DAVENPORT – Willie J. Davis, 60, of Davenport, departed this life on May 31, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Friends may greet the family from noon to service time.
Willie was born on January 7, 1958, in Columbus, Mississippi, to Lillie and Lester Davis.
Those left to cherish his memory are nieces, Crystal McNeal, Regan Jarrett; nephews Wesley Davis, William Irby; and a host of other family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Urgertean Reyes, Vada Shelby; and great nephew, Lew Trevious Davis.