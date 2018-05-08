Robert and Celebrate Staff 57 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Subscribe for 17¢ / day Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Most Popular Updated: Victim of Friday shooting named UPDATED: Director of Davenport Civil Rights Commission arrested for domestic abuse Alleged victim testifies on first day of kidnapping, sexual abuse trial Editorial: After abortion bill, Iowa is neither nice nor rational Iowa lawmakers approve nation's most restrictive abortion law promotion sponsored Player Cutouts - Create Yours Custom Player Cut Outs and Signs for the room, the yard, the stadium or any other special occasion. Easy to order, impossible to forget! promotion Better Every Week sponsored by Wallace's Garden Center Better Every Week sponsored by Wallace's Garden Center © 2017 Lee Enterprises | Terms | Privacy