Don Finch

Happy 80th Birthday to Don Finch of Bettendorf!

Don was born on April 10, 1938.

Don married Elly Aldridge on December 31, 1955. Their sons are: Steve (Liz) Finch, Moline, and Dave (Terri) Finch, Davenport.

They have 6 grandchildren: Briana (Clint) Voss, Walcott, Mackenzie and Kylie Finch Davenport, Katie and Anna Finch, Moline and Jordan (Lexi) Finch, North Carolina.

Their great-grandchildren are: Colton, Braxton and Keaton Voss and Aliviana Lane.

Don retired from Jewel/Osco in 1994 and has enjoyed spending time with his family.

We love you Gpa and wish you a Happy 80th Birthday

