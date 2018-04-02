While St. Ambrose University has been an integral part of the Quad-City educational community since 1882, it’s likely many local residents know little about the school’s patron and his place in religious history and current thinking.
The Rev. Robert "Bud" Grant, professor of theology at St. Ambrose and director of the Academy for the Study of St. Ambrose of Milan, headquartered at the university, said St. Ambrose was one of the most important diocesan bishops in history. Among the things that made him significant: He wrote the first hymns of the Western church; he was the teacher to St. Augustine; he daily served the poor of the community and stood up to civil authority, even at the threat of losing his life.
“Ambrose is not just a historical figure; he asks some relevant questions that are as important today as they were during the fourth century,” Grant said.
Dozens of noted scholars of St. Ambrose will converge on the Davenport campus Fri9day-Sunday for an international and interdisciplinary conference, “St. Ambrose of Milan: (Re-)Constructing Community.”
Grant said Ambrosian scholars from Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland and Germany will be present. Also coming are scholars based in the United States, from Minnesota to Texas, Washington, D.C., to California. This is the first conference of its kind, Grant said, and will offer a rare opportunity to “introduce Ambrose to our students and to our community, and introduce Ambrosian scholars from around the world to us.”
It was decided to hold the conference during the school year so that students, faculty and staff could participate and engage with the scholars. There is a high level of excitement on campus about the gathering, he said, because also included in the program are presentations of original research by about a dozen faculty members at St. Ambrose from many disciplines.
“They accepted a challenge to present a paper on St. Ambrose and their field, everything from education to physical therapy to history, sociology and theology,” he said.
Ethan Gannaway, associate director of the Academy and a scholar-in-residence in the Department of History and Art History, explained an aim of the conference: “For our SAU community, each individual, whatever his or her educational background, must know that he or she can connect with SAU’s patron saint, not only historians and theologians.”
One of many St. Ambrose students who is looking forward to the conference is senior Samantha Darr, an exercise science major in the physical therapy program. She traveled to Italy with a group of students led by Grant in 2016 and presented a research report on Ambrose in Milan in the underground remains of the church where the fourth-century bishop preached.
“It was breathtaking, really, because I had studied him so much,” Darr said. “One of the really fascinating things about Ambrose is that when he became a bishop, he had not even been baptized yet. He was this amazing leader and everybody looks to him as a holy person and an inspiration.”
Darr, a native of Godfrey, Illinois, said she attended St. Ambrose Grade School in that community and that fueled her interest in the saint. But research that deepened her knowledge of his work made her appreciate Ambrose’s place in history even more.
“This conference is incredible, and an opportunity we’re very fortunate to have,” she said. “Anybody can benefit from learning his story.”
For Grant, who grew up in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and is a graduate of St. Ambrose, his connections to the saint run deep.
“This guy who lived halfway across the world in an utterly different culture has influenced this kid from Iowa 600 years later … and has influenced generations of people crossing the stage here,” he said. “I’m left with this sense of awe, this connection of time and space.”