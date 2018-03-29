If you go

Celebrating 150 years

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport, is marking its 150th anniversary with a special service.

When: Sunday, April 8, 10 a.m.

Highlights: Service will be led by the Rev. Eric Cherry, director of the Unitarian Universalist Association’s International Office, and will feature performances from the UU Singers, UU Junior Singers, and the Chalice Chimes.

Online: www.uucqc.org