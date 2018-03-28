There’s definitely the taste of spring in the April cooking classes at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. Unless noted, the hands-on classes are held from 6-9 p.m. at the college’s West Davenport Center, 2950 N. Fairmount St. and cost $49 each.
Upcoming classes:
- Spring Homemade Pasta on April 12 prepares pasta with spring garden fresh vegetables and primavera. Course number 194162.
- Sweeten Up Spring with Sugar Cookies on April 18 is a night of cookie baking and decorating. Students will leave with a dozen bakery-quality sugar cookies in a variety of spring designs and a recipe of dough to cut out, bake and decorate at home. Class will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at DeWitt High School, 519 E. 11th St., DeWitt, Iowa. Course number 194450.
- Homemade Ice Cream & Toppings are among the best tastes in the world on a warm day. Class will be held April 19, course number 194169.
- Real High Tea on April 24 prepares the traditional dishes comprising a true high tea. Course number 194488.
- Chickens in Your Backyard covers everything the urban chicken farmer wants to know about raising chickens including selection, ordering and preparation. Two sections of this class are scheduled, both at the Butterworth Center, 201 12th Avenue, Moline. The first section is April 26, course number 194133, and the second on April 30, course number 194384. Cost for these classes is just $29 each.
- Cast Iron Cookery on April 30 begins with seasoning pans and then preparing an oven chicken and peach cobbler. Students are invited to bring their cast iron pan that needs seasoning to class. Course number 194485.
For more information about any of the college’s cooking classes go to www.eicc.edu/cooking or to register call the college’s Registration Center at 563-441-4100 or 1-888-336-3907.