A Five Guys Burgers and Fries is coming to the Quad-Cities, if a sign posted in the window of a closed Wendy's in west Davenport is to be believed.
The sign announcing that Five Guys is "Coming Soon" was recently posted at the former Wendy's Restaurant on West Kimberly Road near Walmart.
The Times is working to get more details. Until then: Which popular chain restaurant would you like to see open in the Q-C area?
You think the Quad-Cities stinks when it comes to eating out. Of the 20 top restaurant chains in the United States, all have locations in the Quad-Cities. And of the top 50, 12 have no locations in the Quad-City area. Which ones of those 12 found below would you like to see in the Q-C?
