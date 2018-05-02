Attention, farmers market lovers.
This weekend, many area outdoor farmers markets will open for the season.
That includes the biggest market in town. The Freight House Farmers Market, which features dozens of food and arts vendors, food trucks and more, kicks off its outdoor season at 8 a.m. Saturday.
For the full list of farmers markets around the Quad-City region, read on.
Iowa
• The Davenport Farmers Market, with vendors from the Mississippi Valley Growers Association, operates at NorthPark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, in an area between the J.C. Penney and Sears stores. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning in May. It operates through October.
• The Davenport Freight House Farmers Market, which is open year-round at 421 W. River Drive, will open its outdoor market on Saturday, May 5. Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays (indoors and outdoors), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays (indoors and outdoors) and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays (outdoors only).
• The Bettendorf Farmers Market, operated by the Mississippi Valley Growers Association, will be open from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays beginning in May and running through October at 2117 State St.
• The Lyons Farmers Market in 4-Square Park, Clinton, opens in mid-May and runs through October. Hours are 8-11 a.m. Saturdays and 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays.
• The DeWitt Farmers Market operates 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays beginning in mid-May in Lincoln Park. The market will close for the season in mid-October.
• The Camanche Farmers Market will be open 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays beginning June 5 and closing Oct. 9 at 103 21st St., the former rollerskating rink.
• The Durant Farmers Market will be operating 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays beginning today, May 2, through Sept. 19 at Pythian Sisters Park.
• The Maquoketa Farmers Market will be open 4-6:30 Tuesdays beginning May 16 and ending Oct. 17 in the parking lot of the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St.
• The Tipton Farmers Market operates year-round on Thursdays. Hours for the summer market are 4-6 p.m. beginning May 3 and running every Thursday through October at the corner of 5th and Cedar streets on the north lawn of the Cedar County Courthouse. The winter market hours are 3-5:30 p.m. at 116 E. 5th St.
• The Muscatine Farmers Market is open 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays from May 5 through Oct. 27 in the parking lot across from City Hall at the corner of 3rd and Cedar streets. A second market will be open 2:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 1903 Park Ave. (the Muscatine Mall) from June through the end of October.
Illinois
• The Positive Empowerment Group will sell chemical-free produce at Franklin Field, 9th Street and 12th Avenue in Rock Island, from mid-June until the end of October. Hours are to be determined.
• The Mercado on Fifth market will be operating every Friday night from 5-9 p.m. from June 1 until Oct. 27 on 5th Avenue in Moline between 11th and 12th streets.
• The Quad-City Fruit and Vegetable Growers market at Unity Point Hospital is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 7th Street and John Deere Road, Moline. The market is open from May 5 through Oct. 27.
• The Quad-City Fruit and Vegetable Growers East Moline market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning May 2 in the Skate City parking lot, 1112 Avenue of the Cities. The market runs through Oct. 31.
• The Geneseo Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays beginning June 2 and ending Oct. 27 at the City Park along Pearl Street.
• The Morrison Farmers Market is open 8-11 a.m. Saturdays from May 20 through Oct. 21 in the parking lot at 202 E. Lincolnway Road.
• The Twin City Farmers Market is open year-round at 106 Ave. A, Sterling. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
• The Aledo Main Street Farmers Market opens June 7 and closes Oct. 11. Hours are 4-7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month and 4-6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month in the parking lot of Central Park.
• The Kewanee Farmers Market will sell items from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays from May 19 through October at the corner of 3rd Avenue and Tremont Street.
If you have a farmers market that is not listed here, contact Lucinda Resnick, who compiles this list, at 563-383-2330 or lresnick@qctimes.com.