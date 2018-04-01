As spring arrives, many homeowners begin a regimen of chemical applications to their lawns to boost greening and suppress weeds such as crabgrass and critters such as grubs.
But others are trying to eliminate chemicals on their lawns, saying that ultimately chemicals are not good for the environment or people, especially children.
On Friday, April 6, Tara Witherow, of Davenport, will discuss the Good Neighbor Iowa campaign that seeks to change the way people look at lawn care during a class at Davenport's Nahant Marsh Education Center.
The statewide public education campaign aimed at reducing children's exposure to commonly used lawn pesticides is a program of the Center for Energy and Environmental Education at the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.
A century of marketing, first by a growing lawn industry and then by lawn chemical companies, turned American lawncare into a cultural obsession, according to the campaign's website.
Good Neighbor Iowa wants to get school districts, park managers, childcare centers, community leaders and regular people to manage their turf without weed killers, insecticides, or fungicides.
"Ultimately, our goal is to transform our culture so that we appreciate diverse lawns as a way to protect child health, water quality, and biodiversity," the website says.
Campaign leaders are especially concerned about children because frequent hand-to-mouth behavior can lead to significantly more exposure compared to adults.
A technical report, Pesticide Exposure in Children, 1 by the American Academy of Pediatrics offers a review of numerous studies linking prenatal and childhood exposure to pesticides with a variety of childhood cancers, chronic illnesses and neurodevelopmental and behavioral disorders.
The warnings on containers of common lawn weed killers often say: “This product is toxic to fish and aquatic organisms.” And yet, the reality is that some of the herbicides applied to turf do end up in local streams, the website says.
"There may be rare situations where pesticides may be needed in certain landscapes (invasive species control, removing poison ivy, etc.), but their use on the common turf for cosmetic purposes is entirely unnecessary," the website says.
Natural lawn care
Here are 4 considerations for basic lawn management without pesticides (any lawn care company can do these for you):
• Mow high (at least 3 inches) so that grass develops strong roots to compete against weeds.
• Over-seed and add compost periodically. In Iowa and Illinois, late August through September are the best times, but it also can be done in spring. If there are bare areas, rough them up and seed them.
• If you have high foot traffic or athletic fields, aerate and seed.
• Consider converting certain lawn areas into plants native to Iowa and Illinois.