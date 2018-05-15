DES MOINES — On May 4, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a restrictive “fetal heartbeat” bill into law, and abortion rights advocates vowed they would see her in court to challenge the changes.
Tuesday, they made good on that promise.
Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa and the Emma Goldman Clinic of Iowa City will challenge the constitutionality of Senate File 359, a measure slated to take effect July 1 that would ban most abortions in Iowa once a fetal heartbeat is detected — normally around six weeks of pregnancy.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Polk County District Court.
“This abortion ban is beyond extreme,” said Rita Bettis, ACLU of Iowa legal director, in a media release. “In the 45 years since (Roe v. Wade), no federal or state court has upheld such a dangerous law.”
The legislation would require doctors to conduct an abdominal ultrasound to test for a fetal heartbeat. If a heartbeat is detected, a physician cannot perform an abortion, except in cases of rape, incest and fetal abnormality. It does not specify criminal or civil penalties for those breaking the law. Earlier versions had called for felony charges against doctors, but not women seeking an abortion.
Critics of the bill argued it was poorly written with vague language creating uncertainty for doctors making medical decisions in the best interests of their patients, and would not pass constitutional muster — and, further, that it was offered only as a way to get the abortion issue back before the U.S. Supreme Court.
“I believe this bill will be a vehicle that will ultimately provide change and provide the opportunity to overturn Roe v. Wade,” Rick Bertrand, a Republican state senator from Sioux City, said in a previous interview with the Des Moines Bureau.
Iowa Gov Kim Reynolds said Tuesday the state will use outside counsel to represent it in the lawsuit challenging the fetal heartbeat law. She said it would be at no cost to taxpayers.
Reynolds, who talked to reporters in Davenport after a Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce luncheon, would not identify who was being retained, but said a couple of offers have been made to represent the state. Asked about retaining counsel that presumably would be paid by some other person or organization, Reynolds said she is comfortable with it.
“We feel very confident moving forward with it. And so it’s important that, first of all, this is about life, it’s about protecting life and that’s first and foremost the priority and we have somebody that has agreed to represent us and do it at no cost to the taxpayers,” Reynolds said.