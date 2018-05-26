If anyone is thinking ahead to running next winter, you still might be able to find some deals on past winter gear. The majority of the sales have come and gone but that doesn’t mean that a good deal can’t be found. I happened upon a bunch of winter gear last July (online) so when the weather really heats up it might be worth taking another look.
A lot of us are working to firm up our race calendars for the year. I decided to front load and put my “A” races in the first half to allow some freedom for the second half of the year. If you are still planning or looking at options, don’t forget to add something new and exciting.
A key to having a successful year and maintaining or improving your fitness directly ties back to motivation. It’s easy to put a race on your calendar to get you out the door but if you’ve run that same race the last few years, does it have the same impact as the first time you signed up for it?
One question I would like to pose to you is: How are you challenging yourself this year?
If you aren’t answering the question above with something that excites or scares you a bit, you may want to take another look at your goals.
Here are a few options to spice things up and take yourself outside of your comfort zone.
1. Tackling a new distance. With a lot of options here locally, this is a great way to keep things fresh without breaking the bank. Don’t let your fear of failure stop you from learning more about yourself. The human body is amazing and can do far more than what we give it credit for. Put in the training and you will be ready.
2. Chasing after a new PR. This is always a great way to make sure you are putting in the miles to meet your goal. If chasing after a PR on a course you’ve run before, you already have an understanding of the layout. If it’s local and available, getting some pre-race miles in on the course is always a good idea. The real key for chasing a PR is truly around quality, focused workouts.
3. Runcations are a lot of fun. With limited time off and sometimes funds, Runcations can give you the best of both worlds. Finding a race or a city where you’ve wanted to explore is the first step. Loading your family in the car, or on a plane, is the next step. With large online running communities, it’s easy to find trails or races that intrigue you. Stopping in at a local running store is also a great way to find out more about must run locations during your visit.