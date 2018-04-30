A woman’s body goes through a multitude of changes during pregnancy, both biochemically and structurally. Some of those changes include increased metabolism, expansion of the cardiovascular system, widening of the ribcage and ligament relaxation.
In addition, as the pregnancy progresses and the baby grows in size, a pregnant woman’s center of gravity shifts, causing significant changes in posture. Unfortunately, postural stress coupled with ligament relaxation leaves muscles and joints vulnerable to aches, pains, misalignment and injury.
Chiropractic care during pregnancy is safe, gentle, and effective for treating many of the physical complaints a woman may experience throughout her pregnancy. Chiropractic adjustments are especially gentle during pregnancy as less pressure is needed to correct misalignments. This is due to the hormones causing significant muscle and ligament relaxation. In addition, as the pregnancy advances, chiropractic techniques can be modified for patient comfort. In particular, special pregnancy pillows and tables with swing-away pieces are used to accommodate the growing belly.
Many pregnant women seek chiropractic care to relieve neck or back pain that can result from weight gain and related postural changes. But even if a pregnant woman is not in pain she can benefit from visiting a chiropractor.
Chiropractic care during pregnancy facilitates balance and alignment in her spine, pelvis and related structures. This can help her baby assume his or her optimal birthing position and reduce the risk of birthing complications. In addition, regular chiropractic care can provide a more comfortable pregnancy and delivery for both mom and baby.