It was a long winter and many of us may be experiencing some lingering weight gain from the holidays. Others may have made some resolutions that didn't pan out. But there's no reason to despair. Spring is a time of renewal and the perfect time to revive yourself and your overall well-being. Here are five easy tips to live light as you get back into the swing of spring.
1. Ditch the sugar-sweetened beverages. Yes, those specialty coffee drinks are comforting during the cold months but winter is over, so opt for an energizing, antioxidant-rich drink that will keep you feeling your best at work and play. Beverage choices make a big difference since this is the largest contributor to added sugars in our diets. Healthier options include herbal teas, infused water, unsweetened coffee and yerba mate.
2. Snack to maximize nutrients. Snacks are a great way incorporate more color into your day and can actually help you meet those dietary guidelines for optimal health. If you don't get enough fruits, vegetables and whole grains during mealtimes, have healthy snacks on hand for the mid-afternoon grumbles. Some nutrient dense snack ideas for work and home include: heart-healthy nuts and dried fruit, banana with almond butter, chips and salsa, whole-wheat pita and hummus, or an avocado and banana smoothie.
3. Be mindful about your food choices when eating out. Do you eat out every day or even several times per week? If so, you could be getting too much saturated fat, sodium and sugar in your diet. Make informed choices and check out the menu's nutritional information, which can usually be found online or in the store. Some restaurants have a "lighter side" menu or a “heart healthy” menu which will help you stick to your wellness goals.
4. Eat local and seasonal produce. Nothing tastes better than food grown locally and picked at its peak ripeness. Not only does it taste better, it will also be higher in nutrients compared to similar produce that had to be shipped 1,000-plus miles. Luckily, farmers market season is right around the corner, so you can soon enjoy those long-awaited spring greens.
5. Grow your own and plan to preserve. Think about what you and your family like to eat and try to incorporate that into your gardening plans. You don’t have to have a large garden to grow tasty ingredients. You can have luck growing all sorts of fruits, vegetables and herbs in pots or small raised beds with minimal construction. If you are into landscape and design, try incorporating some “ornamedibles” into your plans this spring and summer. April is National Garden Month so keep an eye out for seed swaps and home gardening workshops going on in the community.
Looking for ideas on gardening, seasonal recipes and home food preservation? Visit University of Illinois Extension’s website at web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs/ or call 309-756-9978 to learn more.