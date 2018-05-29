More than three dozen U.S. children die annually of hyperthermia in cars annually, and more than 500 children have died in hot cars since 1998.
Heatstroke can happen when the outside temperature is as low as 57 degrees, and car interiors can reach well over 110 degrees even when the outside temperature is in the 60s.
- Never leave children alone in a vehicle to run even a short errand. Use drive-through windows at banks, dry cleaners and restaurants whenever possible. Use a debit or credit card to pay for gas at the pump.
- Put a purse, cellphone or other item you will need in the back seat. This will ensure that you check there before leaving the car.
- Make a habit of opening the back door of your car and checking the back seat whenever you exit it.
- Keep a stuffed animal or toy in your child's unoccupied car seat. Put that item in the front seat when you place the child in the car seat as a reminder that he or she is in the back of the car Sources: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, kidsandcars.org