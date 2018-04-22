Q: What's our hardiness zone?
A: When you buy perennials, they will be labeled according to "hardiness zone," which relates to whether they'll survive our winters. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Hardiness Zone map that came out in 2012 generally puts the Quad-City area in zone 5b, meaning average annual minimal temperatures of 10-15 degrees below zero, five degrees warmer than the previous map.
Some areas west and north of the Iowa Quad-City region such as Lost Nation in Clinton County and Maquoketa in Jackson County that had been in zone 4b (20 to 25 degrees below zero) moved up to zone 5a, with annual minimal temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees below zero.
This move means that some plants once considered marginally hardy to this area - Japanese maples or peach trees - might now be planted with a little more confidence. But horticulturists urge caution. Plant survival is all about extremes, and as recently as 2009, the Quad-Cities got to 27 degrees below zero.
Q: When is it safe to plant warm-weather plants such as tomatoes outdoors?
A: The average "last frost date" in the Quad-City area is between May 10 and 15, although we get frost later than that some years, and many years there's no freezing the last two weeks in April.
Late April and early May should be safe for just about anything, although you may want to stand ready with blankets to cover your plants if there's a frost warning. And although this time of year is safe temperature-wise, it's been too rainy for the ground to be worked yet.
Q: What do those numbers on the fertilizer bag mean?
A: You'll find three numbers; for example, 20-10-10. The first number is nitrogen (N), the second is phosphorus (P) and the third is potassium (K). In this example, that means the fertilizer has the mineral elements in the ratio (in percentage of weight) of two parts of nitrogen, one part of phosphorus and one part of potassium (2-1-1).
Generally speaking, nitrogen promotes leaf growth and forms proteins and chlorophyll; phosphorus contributes to root, flower and fruit development; and potassium contributes to stem and root growth and the synthesis of proteins.
Iowa State University/Scott County Extension recommends you test your soil to see if it needs anything before adding fertilizer. After years of fertilizer applications, many yards don't need any additions of phosphorus or potassium at all.
Note: Phosphorus runoff has been blamed for unnatural algae blooms in streams and waterways, so lawn fertilizer containing phosphorus has been banned in Wisconsin and parts of Minnesota.
If you're concerned about this, phosphorus-free fertilizer is available for sale.
Soil testing is available through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. (In Scott County, call 563-359-7577 for instructions), or Teske Pet & Garden locations in the Quad-Cities.
Q: When is the soil workable?
A: If you work soil when it's too wet, you'll create rock-like clods that will be with you all summer. To avoid this, work the soil when it crumbles into granules, like coffee grounds or chocolate cake. Take a handful and squeeze it. Then poke the ball with your finger. If it crumbles, it's good to work. If it sticks together, you need to wait.
It may be argued that some of our urban soils' compacted clay will never crumble like chocolate cake. Use your best judgment and continue adding organic matter to break up the clay.
If you want to know your soil's temperature, you can use a soil thermometer, available for $10 to $20 at garden centers.