Fred W. Woller III isn't a barn-lover, but when he bought 14 wooded acres just south of Rock Island's Saukie Municipal Golf Course, he knew he would save the dilapidated barn that stood on the property.
The land itself is what remains of a sprawling farm that belonged to William Carr, one of Rock Island County's earliest pioneers. Carr settled near the banks of the Rock River and today's 38th Street in 1828-29.
In time, he amassed large tracts of land that included what is now Saukie and the property Woller bought in December 2015. One of Carr's homes survives as "the little stone house" on Saukie, and his circa 1848 barn now belongs to Woller.
"People ask me, 'Why are you restoring the barn?'" Woller said one recent day, leading a tour of the building. "So I can say I have a barn," he said, answering the question.
"It sounds crazy, but the $200,000, in two years, isn't going to bother me," he said, referring to the amount of money he expects to spend on the barn. "But to know I took down a piece of history (would) bother me for the rest of my life."
For his efforts, Woller, of 4005 38th St., will receive one of three historic preservation awards being presented this year by the Rock Island Preservation Society. Each year the nonprofit group honors individuals, groups or businesses who have made special efforts to preserve or restore historic structures in the community or whose actions have served to support the historic qualities of the city.
Awards are given primarily for exterior details that can be enjoyed from public-right-of-way and are generally for work completed the previous year. In addition to three awards, the society is giving two certificates of recognition. All awards will be presented at Monday's City Council meeting.
About the barn, restoration
"The roof was shot. We caught this in the last seconds of its life," Woller said, gesturing to the barn that has a footprint of 40 feet by 60 feet. "The interior on the west was gone and the roof was gone."
Restoration began with demolition, then rebuilding. The reconstruction included replacing timbers, installing one wholly new timber, rebuilding the roof framing and making the building plumb, or straight. The west side, Woller said, was out of plumb by 4½ inches.
To do this, the barn had to be lifted up by jacks and made straight by pushing the out-of-kilter wall with a skid steer, then set back down on new ledger board.
New concrete footings were poured for some of the beams, but one that rests on a rock was left in place. "That rock hasn't moved in 200 years," Woller said. "Anything I would put in (to replace it) wouldn't last that long."
Once the supporting framework was solid, the building was reroofed using a metal product 3 feet long and 18 inches wide that looks like shake shingles.
The foundation is part stone and part brick. The stone may be from the same nearby quarry that was used to build the little stone house.
Woller also is replacing the siding, using lumber he had milled with the same profile as the siding that currently is on the building, although what's on there now likely isn't original. Old, but not original.
The original barn may or may not have had windows, but there are windows now, and Woller will have those restored, too.
Woller said he has spent about $150,000 on the barn so far and expects to spend another $50,000. Had he torn it down, he might gotten $30,000 for the salvage rights. But that was not his plan.
As he stand on the barn's main floor, he points to a plank of white oak that is 18 inches wide and 2 inches thick. "Do you know how big a tree would have to be to get a board this size? And to get to that size, the tree would have to be 200 years old. That means this plank is from 1648 or older."
Tear this down? No.
The barn wasn't Woller's reason for buying the property, of course.
He bought the wooded property because it offers a sense of seclusion, even in the middle of the city. It also contains a house that he has updated to be his residence and a large garage for storage of equipment and supplies for his contracting and property businesses. And there's plenty of space for a garden, grapevines, pumpkins and honeybees.