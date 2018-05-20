The Quad-City Bonsai Club will present its 2018 guest bonsai artist workshops and demonstrations Friday-Saturday, June 15-16, at Wallace's Garden Center, 2605 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
Bonsai is the art of dwarfing and shaping trees and shrubs in shallow pots by pruning and controlled fertilization.
Here is the schedule:
7-9 p.m. June 15, Bjorn Bjorholm will do a demonstration by styling a Scots pine. The cost is $10, and the finished tree will be raffled. Raffle tickets are $5 each, or 3 for $10.
Bjorn worked in a bonsai nursery in Japan from 2008 to 2017 and now is opening his own bonsai shop in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit his website at bjorvalabonsaistudio.com
8-11 a.m. June 16, Bjorholm will conduct a workshop in which participants will work on a boxwood. The cost, including the tree, is $130 for club members and $135 for non-members. People wanting to watch as a silent observer may do so for $5.
1-5 p.m. June 16, Bjorholm will conduct a workshop in which participants bring their own trees and he will help with styling. The cost is $60 for club members and $65 for non-members. People wanting to watch as a silent observer may do so for $5.
Participants are encouraged to register early as space is limited and registrations are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis based on when the registration and payment are received. Only paid registrants will have their spots held.
Checks made payable to Quad-City Bonsai may be mailed to Pam Ohnemus, QCBC treasurer, 2940 Farnam St., Davenport, IA 52803
For more information, go to quadcitybonsai.org/june-2018-guest-artist-events/event-details
For a registration form, go to quadcitybonsai.org/june-2018-guest-artist-events/registration