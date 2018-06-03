Editor's note: This is another in a series about the kitchen remodel of Alma and Dave Gaul.
Our kitchen is painted, crown molding has been added to the cabinets, the countertops and sink have been installed and the bamboo flooring and faucet have been dropped off, waiting for installation.
By next week this time, we could be finished!
Paint: We tried three colors before we found Goldilocks. The first was too blue and the second too timid. In searching for our third option, Dave and I enlisted the help of our daughter, Kelly, and the salesman at Sherwin-Williams.
The color we picked is what I'd call true gray with no undertones of other colors, and the sales rep said it is among the top choices of customers nationwide. If thousands of people across the country like it, it can't be too bad, I figured. It has a rather prosaic name — "Functional Gray" — but that's us. Functional.
Over Memorial Day weekend I rollered the ceiling white, trimmed out the cabinets, corners and other little areas in gray and Dave rollered in gray. Despite the painters’ tape on the cabinets, there were places that needed an artist's brush touch-up after the tape was removed. It isn't a perfect job, but it is good enough.
Countertops: These are as pleasing as I thought they'd be. After reviewing the choices of granite, quartz, laminate and solid surface, or solid acrylic, we chose LivingStone brand solid surface in a color called Tundra — multi colors of white, gray, beige and black — in a matte finish.
With the countertop came the stainless steel, undermounted sink. I chose stainless steel because I think it is more durable than other choices; that is, it won't chip or show pot scratches.
Together, the countertops and sink cost $2,648, installed.
Our faucet is simple and has just one rotating handle, rather than separate handles for hot and cold. Dave thinks that's handier.
Cabinets: Our cabinet maker and general contractor, Jeff Christenson, is a master carpenter. The crown molding he installed is, literally, a crowning touch. I can't believe how much difference it makes, how much dressier it makes the kitchen look.
Flooring: I did not know that wood or bamboo flooring needs to "acclimate" before it is installed, but Dave was up on that after decades of watching "This Old House." So as of Friday, we have eight cartons of bamboo flooring acclimating in a corner of our kitchen, awaiting installation on Monday.
As you may recall, this whole kitchen project began because I wanted a new floor. We wanted a wood look, so decided on strand bamboo, which Dave said is rated the strongest of the bamboos and woods. That is, resistant to scuffs and divets caused by dropping pointed or heavy objects. Ours is Teragren Synergy wide planking.
The cost, installed, will be $2,997, or about $16 per square yard.
Correction! In a previous story, I said that I was surprised that the new plaster on our ceiling was finished in a swirl texture, as I had envisioned smooth. This was my mistake. The written estimate clearly stated “finish ceiling to a sand swirl texture.” Lesson here: Read the fine print and if you see something you want to change or don’t understand, ask about it.