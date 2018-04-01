High tunnels, row covers and sustainable gardening practices will be the topics Monday as the University of Illinois Extension spring series of home horticulture classes continues at 7 p.m. at the office in 321 W. 2nd Ave., Milan.
Other upcoming classes will cover zinnias and dahlias, promising new perennials and the art of fermentation.
All classes are at 7 p.m. Mondays at the Milan office. The cost is $5 per session ($4 for Master Gardeners). Pre-registration is recommended and can be made online at web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs. For questions, call 309-756-9978.
Here's a closer look:
• High tunnels: If you think summer is too short and winter is too cold, Eloise Spurgeon, a Knox County (Illinois) Master Gardener and owner of Spurgeon Veggies, will discuss how a high tunnel can extend the growing season while also improving plant and soil quality, controlling pests and protecting plants from pollen and pesticide drift.
She’ll show how row covers hold heat and keep insects and wildlife out while allowing air and moisture to pass through.
• April 9, Dazzling dahlias and vibrant zinnias: Chris Noth, of Davenport, will share the basics of growing dahlias and zinnias as well as tips and tricks he’s developed over the years, including seed-starting in his basement, overwintering the tubers and making spectacular bouquets of total color.
• April 16, Up and coming perennial all-stars of 2018: Martha Smith, University of Illinois Horticulture educator, will share what she has seen and heard at trade shows, including trial garden results and what plants are showing great promise for Midwest gardens.
• April 23, The art of fermentation: Fermenting food acts as both a preservative and a way to increase probiotics in your diet. Kristin Bogdonas, University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator, will demonstrate fermenting fundamentals. The class will make sauerkraut so everyone will learn the steps from beginning to end.
You'll leave with the knowledge,resources and recipes needed to get started.