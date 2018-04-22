Tuck them into the garden, pop some in a container or dress up a window box. Then water as needed, add a bit of fertilizer and wait for the color explosion.
The showy heart-shaped leaves of caladiums come in combinations of pink, red, white and green. These heat-loving plants provide beautiful color all season long, no deadheading needed.
They grow well in full to partial shade, and some varieties grow equally well in full sun.
Here are some choices:
• 'Miss Muffet' is compact with lime and dark pink color that grows to about 12 inches tall. It is good for lining a pathway, edging a flowerbed or dressing up a container.
• 'Florida Sweetheart' is compact with rose-pink leaves and ruffled green edges.
'Gingerland' is compact with creamy white leaves that are decorated with splashes of green and red.
'Red Flash' is a full-size plant that grows about 20 inches tall with brilliant red centers, decorated with pink dots that pop against the large, deep green leaves. Use these anywhere you want a big splash of color in a garden bed or container.
Combine caladiums with shade-loving annuals such as begonias, coleus, and mildew-resistant impatiens or other summer bulbs such as cannas and elephant ears.
When to plant
Wait until at least two weeks after all danger of frost has passed. (Last average annual frost date in the Quad-City area is May 10-15.) Nights should be warm, and the soil temperature should be at least 65 degrees.
Prepare the soil before planting. Add compost or other organic matter to improve drainage in clay soil and the moisture-holding ability in fast draining soils.
Space tubers about six inches apart and two inches below the soil surface. Water thoroughly and often enough to keep the soil moist, but not soggy.
As the summer temperature rises, watch your caladiums shine while many other flowers fade in the summer heat and humidity. Continue to water as needed and fertilize throughout the summer to encourage new growth.
Overwintering
In the Quad-Cities' hardiness zone, caladiums should be treated as annuals, or they can be dug up and overwintered indoors. Some gardeners don't think they are worth the effort and buy new ones every year.
If you want to try overwintering, dig tubers in early fall when soil temperatures drop to 55. Spread them out in a warm, dry location for at least a week. Label each variety, remove the foliage and place tubers in a mesh bag or pack loosely in dry peat moss. Store in a cool, dark location at around 60 degrees.