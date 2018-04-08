Time and again, people tell Josh and Kelly Brueggen that they're a different sort of couple.
They met during Mass at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, and about a year-and-a-half later, they were married.
Josh works as an electrical engineer for MidAmerican Energy, and Kelly, with a history degree from Augustana College, teaches English online to children in China while their own are asleep. The Brueggens now have four, ages 3 to 7, with a fifth expected in August.
In between all this activity, they have totally renovated a Victorian-era home in Rock Island's Broadway Historic District nicknamed the "geode house." It got that moniker because it was ugly on the outside, but always retained its good looks on the inside, even after it was converted into an upstairs/downstairs duplex in the 1940s.
But perhaps it is the couple's attitude, more than anything else, that sets them apart. They're not afraid to take risks. Or, rather, calculated risks. They do their math, then go for it.
"I just do it, and people are amazed that it can be done," Josh said. "You have to be not scared to do something." Today's culture is such that people "are scared to do something they haven't done before," he said. "You don't learn anything if you don't try."
A mountain of work
The home's most previous owner had been foreclosed upon, and the Brueggens were able to buy the 2,500-square-foot property (plus basement) for a bargain price in 2013.
It wasn't until two years later, though, that it was in good enough shape to move into.
And, oh, what a mountain of work they did in the meantime. Or, rather, Josh did. Kelly said she mostly kept the house and children on track while he performed such tasks as installing new plumbing and electrical service and a new heating and air-conditioning system. Other projects:
• Reconfiguring a room at the back of the home to create a bigger kitchen and a new half bath, including moving walls and two STAIRCASES. Yes, Josh removed the original back stairs to the second floor and to the basement and rebuilt them.
"Trigonometery was involved," he said. "When kids ask you, 'What good is this?' you can tell them."
• Reconfiguring a bedroom on the second floor to create a laundry room.
• Sanding, staining and refinishing the wood floors and other assorted woodwork.
• Removing the "popcorn" textured finish that had been applied to the ceilings and walls in an attempt to hide flaws in the plaster. "It was everywhere," Kelly said.
• Redoing the entire exterior, beginning with the removal of faux-brick asphalt siding. Underneath, the original clapboard was in relatively good shape, so Josh was able to get it ready for painting with little more than a robust power-washing.
Then out came the ladders and scaffolding. Painting reached great heights — including the peak of the third-floor attic — a deep lows, such as the time Josh fell off a ladder and fractured his ankle. The break set him back about six months, and the pain still nags.
Help from YouTube, online marketplaces
How did Josh learn to do all this? Two ways. First, he grew up on a farm in Missouri with eight brothers and sisters, and he simply took it upon himself to do things to improve the family home, such as drywalling and making plumbing repairs. He didn't necessarily do everything right, but he learned as he went along.
Second, YouTube. Anything you need to know nowadays can be found on YouTube in step-by-step videos.
"YouTube is just this amazing resource for people who want to restore homes and solve problems," Kelly said. There even was a video on how to remove "popcorn" texture, she said.
Another important resource for home renovators? Craigslist and eBay. Josh is constantly scouring the internet marketplaces for good deals on building supplies. The couple scored a major find for their kitchen when they found a homeowner who was tearing out her relatively new white cabinets.
Not everything fit perfectly. In some areas, Josh had to install "connecting" cabinets purchased from a big box store. He made the four-foot by four-and-a-half-foot kitchen island that way also.
The couple also found "dent and ding" deals for their stainless steel oven, dishwasher and refrigerator.
"That's how we could afford what we wanted," Kelly said.
That, and the willingness to try something they had never done before.