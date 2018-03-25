Of all communities in the Quad-Cities, Davenport has the most ash trees on public property and thus the biggest challenge.
Davenport's public-property ash number in the thousands compared with the hundreds in Bettendorf, Rock Island and Moline.
For the second year, Davenport will pursue its aggressive plan to remove all 3,600 ash trees that were inventoried in areas such as parks, golf courses and public right-of-way, but not including forested creeks and parkways, John Vance, arbortist with the forestry division of the Davenport Public Works Department, wrote in an email.
The goal is to remove 500 trees per year until they were gone, but the city exceeded that in 2017, removing 624, and it expects to exceed its goal again this year, Vance wrote.
EAB was first confirmed in Davenport in 2015.
How much the city is spending on this problem is difficult to determine because costs are spread throughout different funds, Vance wrote. "Much of the work is done with our own personnel and funded with normal operating costs."
But the city also has appropriated additional funding to hire contractors and rent equipment and to purchase screened black dirt to backfill stumps and replacement trees, he wrote.
Here's a look at other area communities:
Bettendorf: Of the 3,000 inventories trees in parks, on other publicly owned land and along major arterial and collector streets, only about 300 are ash, Steve Grimes, park director, said.
This year the city is planning a more aggressive treatment program to try to stabilize and save the quality trees it still has, he wrote in an email.
"We plan to purchase the equipment and supplies to implement an in-ground chemical treatment for about 100 trees starting this spring. The cost is about $12,000."
Scott County: The county hasn't done an inventory, but has a "a lot of ash" in its parks, especially at West Lake, where the two campgrounds are almost 80 percent ash trees, Roger Kean, director of conservation for the county, said.
The plan is to remove and replace in high-use areas such as campgrounds.
In addition, West Lake was chosen last year as the site of a parasitic wasp release that, hopefully, will provide some biological control in coming years, Kean said.
Rock Island: The city has the distinction of being the place where the first emerald ash borer was identified in the Quad-Cities; that was in October 2013 in Hasselroth Park, at 28th Street and 78th Avenue West.
But of about 8,459 inventoried on public property, fewer than 10 percent are ash, John Gripp, parks department director, said.
Trees that are too far gone, such as those in Hasselroth, will be, or have been, removed. But the city has so few ash that in 2017, none were removed, Gripp said. Remaining trees will be treated as the need arises, he added.
Moline: The city has about 500 ash trees on public rights-of-way and in parks and originally had expected to treat them. But because of lack of funds, the plan changed to letting nature take its course, keeping a close eye on dead or dying trees that pose a hazard and removing them, Rodd Schick, municipal services general manager, said.
But because of the low number, the city has removed only two, he said.
"We're really fortunate that we don't have many, and that they're spread out," he said.
Rock Island County: Of the 2,500 acres that are in the Forest Preserve District, about 60 percent is timbered, but there has been no inventory to determine how many might be ash trees, said Jeff Craver, director of the district that is an independent operating taxing body, separate from other county operations.
However, the effects of emerald ash borer are beginning to show, he said. The county will monitor and remove trees where they pose a hazard to people, such as in play areas, campgrounds, trails on the golf course, Craver said.