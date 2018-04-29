The 31st Annual Remodeling Cost Vs. Value Report by Remodeling magazine examines the 21 most-popular remodeling projects in 149 markets, figuring average costs and resale value in 100 U.S. markets. A chart showing the costs and payoffs is on Page 1 of this section.
But what does Remodeling mean by "mid-range" and "upscale" projects?
Here is what the magazine said about the differences in kitchen and bathroom remodels. For more information, go to remodeling.hw.net/cost-vs-value/2018
Mid-range bathroom remodel
Expand an existing 35-square-foot bathroom to 100 square feet within existing house footprint, with large ceramic tile floor laid on the diagonal, in-floor heating, and relocation of all fixtures.
Install 42-by-42-inch neo-angle shower with ceramic tile walls with accent strip, recessed shower caddy, body-spray fixtures, and frameless glass enclosure. Install a freestanding soaker tub with high-end faucets, a compartmentalized commode area with one-piece toilet, and a humidistat-controlled exhaust fan.
Add general and spot lighting, including waterproof shower fixture, heated towel bars. Extend the HVAC system. Install a custom drawer base and wall cabinets for a built-in look, stone countertop with two sinks, and two mirrored medicine cabinets with lighting.
Upscale bath remodel
Update an existing 5-by-7-foot bathroom with ceramic tile floor. Replace all fixtures to include 30-by-60-inch porcelain-on-steel tub with 4-by-4-inch ceramic tile surround and new single-lever shower control. Replace fixtures with standard white toilet, solid-surface vanity counter with integral sink, and recessed medicine cabinet with light.
Mid-range major kitchen remodel
Update an outmoded 200-square-foot kitchen with a functional layout of 30 linear feet of semi-custom wood cabinets. Install a 3-by-5-foot island, laminate countertops, and standard double-tub stainless-steel sink with standard single-lever faucet.
Include energy-efficient range, ventilation system, built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and custom lighting. Add new resilient flooring. Finish with painted walls, trim, and ceiling.
Upscale major kitchen remodel
Update outmoded 200-square-foot kitchen with 30 linear feet of top-of-the-line custom white cabinets with built-in sliding shelves and other interior accessories.
Install stone countertops with imported ceramic or glass tile backsplash and high-end undermount sink with designer faucets and water filtration system.
Include built-in refrigerator, commercial-grade cooktop and vent hood, wall oven, and built-in microwave unit. Add new general and task lighting, including low-voltage undercabinet lights. Install tile or similar flooring that looks like wood.
Mid-range minor kitchen remodel
In a functional but dated 200-square-foot kitchen with 30 linear feet of cabinetry and countertops, leave cabinet boxes in place but replace fronts with new shaker-style wood panels and drawer fronts, including new hardware.
Replace combination cooktop/oven range and slide-in refrigerator with new energy-efficient models. Replace 30 linear feet of laminate countertops; install midpriced sink and faucet. Repaint trim, add wall covering, and remove and replace resilient flooring.