QUAD-CITY BUILDERS AND REMODELERS 2018 SPRING PREVIEW OF HOMES
Open floor plans dominate in the design of today's new home homes, but builder Nick Kremer still likes to tuck in a formal dining room.
His home at 7011 St. Ann Drive in Bettendorf has both.
Walk in the front door, and there are staircases to your right, a dining room to your immediate left and ahead is the great room of the open floor plan design. It includes the kitchen, informal dining area and family room.
You can see Kremer's home for yourself from 1-5 p.m. today, as well as Wednesday afternoon and next weekend, when it will be one of 24 homes open for tours in the 2018 Spring Preview of Homes. This is a free event sponsored by the Quad-City Builders and Remodelers Association that lets you see the latest in new construction and design trends.
In keeping with the current love affair with gray, wall colors throughout the Kremer home are blue-gray, green-gray, light gray and dark gray, set off by bright white trim and doors.
Light fixtures, beginning in the foyer with a strikingly large chandelier enclosed in an open cube, exhibit a consistency throughout with their brushed nickel finish.
Floors on the first floor are a warm, brown-gray wood planking.
The kitchen features Shaker-style white cabinets, but the 4.5-foot by 7.5-foot island provides a contrast with a dark wood finish. The island's granite top incorporates a five-burner Jenn-Air gas cooktop and overhead there are three pendant lights with clear, glass lantern shades.
You'll also find a large, one-well farmhouse sink with industrial-style faucet, a popular look on television home shows, a built-in wine rack, a microwave designed to look like the top of a double oven and a deep pantry closet.
Just off the kitchen is a mud room connecting to the three-car garage that includes a bench, coat hooks, six cubbies and a walk-in closet with wire shelves. One can never have too much space in a mud room.
Beyond the kitchen is a half bath, an office and — bonus! — a three-seasons porch completely lined in cedar wood — floor, ceiling and walls.
The upstairs contains a laundry room, linen closet, master suite and three secondary bedrooms.
One of the secondary bedrooms has its own private bath with shower and the other two share a "jack-and-jill" arrangement in which the bathroom with tub-shower is accessible from either room.
The master bath has a double sink vanity with gray cupboards and a floor made of one-foot by two-foot marble tiles that continue onto the wall opposite the stool and into the shower.
There's also a walk-in closet with wood racks.
The lower level features a family room with "daylight" windows (beginning at waist height), a fifth bedroom with a three-fourths bathroom, closets and unfinished storage space.
The home with nearly 4,000 square feet of finished space is listed at $565,000.
The home's exterior features multiple roof peaks, tapered, Craftsman style pillars and multi-colored stone accents on the garage and porch. The siding is a taupe-colored fiber cement board.