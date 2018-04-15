More about the home, builder

Today's featured home is in a new subdivision called Spencer Hollow. The first addition has 34 lots, with 10 homes already built or under construction.

It is located east of Middle Road and north of Forest Grove Drive, immediately east of the city's new 95-acre community park that is under development. Already in place are a playground, shelter and picnic tables.

Builder Nick Kremer has been in the business for more than 40 years; his dad, also named Nick, was a builder too. In addition to Bettendorf, Kremer has built in LeClaire, Davenport and Eldridge.